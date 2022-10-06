George Byers and Mark McGuinness set to return for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday pair George Byers and Mark McGuinness could be back in contention for the home game against Cheltenham.

Midfielder Byers has recovered from a foot problem, while defender McGuinness has been sidelined due to a thigh injury.

Left-back Reece James will be assessed after he was forced out of the midweek defeat at Plymouth and forward Mallik Wilks (hamstring) will also be monitored.

Midfielder Dennis Adeniran (knee) and central defender Akin Famewo (muscle impact injury) continue to work their way back after lengthy absences.

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott is likely to select from an unchanged squad.

Elliott reported no major new injury concerns after his side’s midweek home win against Bolton, but striker Alfie May will be out for 10 weeks due to an ankle injury.

May was carried off on a stretcher in last week’s home win against Shrewsbury and scans have revealed the full extent of ligament damage.

Midfielder Dan Adshead was back on the bench on Tuesday night after recovering from an ankle injury, but Charlie Raglan (calf), James Olayinka and Zac Guinan (both knee) are all still out.