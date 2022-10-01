Search

01 Oct 2022

Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia

Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 11:00 AM

England captain Sam Tomkins has welcomed the decision of high-profile NRL players to switch their allegiance from Australia to Samoa, even though it adds to the size of his team’s task in the World Cup opener.

Penrith stand-off Jarome Luai and winger Brian To’o are among those to turn their backs on the Kangaroos by pledging their support to the Pacific Islanders, who will have no fewer than eight players appearing in Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between the Panthers and Parramatta.

That has strengthened Samoa’s chances of emulating their Pacific rivals Tonga, who benefited from the defection of players of the calibre of Jason Taumalolo and David Fifita from New Zealand and Australia respectively to establish themselves as a world force.

Tomkins believes that will help to make the 16th World Cup the strongest yet, with one of the big nations certain to miss out on the semi-finals.

“If you look at Tonga and Samoa in previous World Cups, they didn’t have anything like the squads they’ve got now,” said the Catalans Dragons full-back.

“That’s down to lot of players wanting to play for their own country rather than Australia.

“It weakens Australia but only a little bit. They could name three squads and compete.

“It’s good for the World Cup that there’s five teams there that can all compete. One of those good teams is not going to make a semi.”

Tonga gave England the fright of their lives in the semi-finals of the last World Cup in 2017 and Brisbane centre Herbie Farnworth, who was on Friday named in Shaun Wane’s 24-man England squad, is expecting a similarly tough test from Samoa at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on October 15.

Farnworth, who has witnessed close up the might of the NRL-based Samoans for the last two years, said: “It’s a very strong challenge.

“A couple of boys got named in the Australian side but turned it down to play for their own country.

“They are a top quality side but I think we’ve got the side to beat them.”

Wane will also be able to draw on the inside knowledge of his other five Australia-based players when it comes to working out the strengths and weaknesses of his southern hemisphere opponents.

England regulars Tom Burgess (South Sydney), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Elliott Whitehead (Canberra) have been joined by Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters) and Dom Young (Newcastle Knights) and Farnworth believes both players can make a big impact on the competition.

“Victor brings a lot of toughness,” Farnworth said. “He’s a quality player who brings a lot of skill – he could probably play half as well.

“I played against Dom this year and he’s a really strong boy. I tried to tackle him a couple times and he bumped me off once or twice.

“He’s a big lad, strong and fast, he brings a lot of size and power to our team.”

Meanwhile, Tomkins says he is now fully fit after using the time generated by his club’s early exit from the Super League play-offs to get his knee right.

“I got injured in August and couldn’t quite get the time for it to fully heal,” he said.

“Although it was disappointing Catalans getting knocked out in the first week of the play-offs it has actually been a blessing for me, it’s given me more than enough time now.

“Luckily I’m back running and back fully training. I just needed that few weeks of intense rehab.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media