29 Sept 2022

Shota Arveladze could give Dogukan Sinik his Hull debut against Luton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 4:20 PM

Dogukan Sinik could make his debut for Shota Arveladze’s struggling Hull side in their Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton on Friday night.

The 23-year-old Turk joined from Antalyaspor in July but has been sidelined by a calf injury ever since. He returned to full training over the international break and could be in line for a substitute appearance.

Harvey Vale, though, will miss out with a groin problem picked up on duty with England Under-20s and Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand remains sidelined.

Oscar Estupinan, Dimitrios Pelkas and Jean Michael Seri will be checked on their returns from international duty.

Alfie Doughty could make his debut for Luton.

The former Stoke midfielder has not yet featured this season due to injury but was on the bench for the victory over Blackburn two weeks ago.

Boss Nathan Jones was unhappy about Amari’i Bell having to travel to the United States for Jamaica’s friendly against Argentina but hopes he will be available.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu played for the under-21s as he closes in on a return from a long-term injury, with Luke Berry and Louie Watson also involved. Harry Cornick (hamstring) missed out against Blackburn.

