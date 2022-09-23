Shinrone/Coolderry Community Game hurling team to represent Offaly in All-Ireland finals

The Shinrone/Coolderry Community Games hurling team
Shinrone GAA, Coolderry GAA and Ballyskenagh/Killavilla GAA extended best wishes to the Shinrone/Coolderry Community Games hurling team who travel to University of Limerick this Saturday September 24th to play in the All Ireland finals.
Their semi final is at 10am against Portumna and the Finals will be at 12pm. All support would be greatly appreciated for this super team of young hurlers.
