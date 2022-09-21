Search

Football rumours: Graham Potter wants Harry Kane at Chelsea

21 Sept 2022 10:07 AM

What the papers say

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter is keen on bringing England striker Harry Kane to Chelsea, reports The Sun via Calciomercatoweb. The report claims Potter could finance any potential deal by offering Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku plus cash.

Former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is set for “surprise talks” with Ligue 1 side Nice and is “in line to replace” the club’s “under-pressure boss” Lucien Favre, the Daily Mail reports via FootMercato. The Argentine could return to the dugout after he was sacked by PSG in the summer despite guiding the club to league glory.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero have both been left stranded due to visa delays caused by US Embassy closures following the death of the Queen, according to the Daily Mirror via TyC Sports. The two Argentina internationals were set to travel to Miami for a pair of friendlies, but delays reportedly meant they could not get their visas in time.

The Daily Mail writes that former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare for games against Italy and Germany. The 39-year-old is completing his coaching badges and working in Tottenham’s academy, and is said to have spent two days with the Under-21s at St George’s Park, working with head coach Lee Carsley and his team.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Youri Tielemans: Sky Sports reports that the 25-year-old Belgium midfielder has said he does not regret staying at Leicester this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is “angry and perplexed” that the previous regime did not move for the 22-year-old midfielder before he was snapped up by Real Madrid.

