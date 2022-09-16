Search

16 Sept 2022

St Cillian's convert chances to overcome St Rynagh's

HQ Physio Intermediate Cup Semi Final

HQ Physio Intermediate Cup Semi Final



Reporter:

John OCallaghan

16 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

Sally Hurley

St Cillians 2-10

St Rynaghs 2-4

THE second of the HQ Physio Intermediate Cup Semi Finals was played Sunday in Carrig in a constant downpour of rain, although it did not dampen the determination of both teams who fought end to end until the final whistle.

In the first quarter it was a tight contest with an exchange of points at both until the crucial first goal came for St Cillian’s from the hurl of St Cillian’s superb Sarah Freeman who dominated her team's scoring throughout the half. Both sides had goal scoring opportunities but both goalkeepers were in excellent form, in particular, St Cillian's Caoimhe Rice who saved many a strike from the St Rynagh's forwards. At half time it seemed a surprise to find St Rynaghs had only scored four points as it seemed a closer game with the half time scoring being 1-8 to 0-4.

Two minutes into the second half St Rynaghs’s Cait Hickey scored a fantastic goal to bring St Rynagh's to within four points. However Cailin Fitzgerald had an outstanding game for the home team and sealed the win with a second goal for St Cillian's. Unfortunately she had to leave the pitch after an back injury just after scoring the goal and no doubt St Cillian's will be hoping she is fully recovered before the final.

St Rynagh's never gave up and may reflect on not converting a number of chances that they created. They did get another goal however from the determined Amy Sullivan. St Cillian's can be very happy with their display. Caoimhe Rice was excellent between the posts for them, their back line fought for every ball with some great blocking and crowding of attacking players. Their forwards were sharp and used possession well. With Sarah Freeman and Rosin Pinches in top form and hopefully having Cailin Fitzgerald back they will no doubt be looking forward to the final.


Teams

St Cillian's: Caoimhe Rice, Kacey Larkin, Lisa Hoctor, Laura Hogan, Molly Hogan, Cara Hoare, Caoimhe Ginty, Cailin Fitzgerald, Sarah O'Rourke, Aine Kennedy, Roisin Pinches, Sarah Freeman, Elaine Hanlon, Caoimhe O'Donovan, Aoife O'Donovan. Subs: Emma Harding, Sinead Fallon, Jade O'Meara, Sinead Hoctor, Kate Hoctor, Anna Hoctor, Orla Killeen, Aoife Plunkett

St Rynagh's: Sarah McGarry, Natasha Daly, Sarah Pearl, Eva Flannery, Amy Sullivan, Tara Butler, Sarah Moylan, Eilish Naughton, Cait Hickey, Emma Nevin, Aoife McLoughlin, Brianne O'Connor, Aoife O'Regan, Sinead Hanamy, Taylor

