Search

16 Sept 2022

Motherwell ace Joe Efford admits asthma returning was a worry after Covid scare

Motherwell ace Joe Efford admits asthma returning was a worry after Covid scare

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 1:25 PM

Motherwell attacker Joe Efford revealed how a bout of Covid-19 brought back the asthma he thought he had left behind in childhood.

The 26-year-old was left breathless when he contracted coronavirus in July and he found himself using an inhaler again.

Efford is back to peak fitness and ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts at Fir Park on Sunday,  he recalled a concerning time.

“Early on in the season I had Covid and it hit me hard,” said the forward from Georgia, USA.

“When I was growing up I had asthma and I think it brought my asthma back.

“When I was eight or nine I had asthma attacks a lot but I grew out of it, it went away completely.

“I wasn’t on an inhaler for 10 years and the Covid hit me and it came back right away, it was quite strange.

“In a few games I was really struggling and I was struggling in training and so I went to the doctor and he prescribed me an inhaler. I haven’t had any problems since.

“These past two or three weeks my fitness has come back. But that first month I didn’t know what was wrong, I couldn’t breathe properly.

“It was concerning because you never know how long Covid is going to last, it could be long-term so it was quite concerning.  But it is much better now.”

Efford, who signed from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren in January, is responding well to “the really positive environment” at Motherwell under new boss Steven Hammell.

“The guys are really on board with what they are trying to do, taking in all the positivity, it is a good sign,” said Efford, who scored in the 2-1 win over Hearts at Fir Park in May.

“For me, I am playing wider and I have options. I’m feeling more positive and confident and I am excited for the game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media