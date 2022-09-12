Hibernian to host Friday-night football as part of trial to boost attendances

Three Scottish Premiership fixtures have been given new kick-off times as part of a trial aimed predominantly at increasing attendances.

Hibernian’s home match against St Johnstone has been brought forward from 3pm on Saturday, October 22 to 7.30pm on Friday, October 21.

Aberdeen’s next two meetings with Dundee United, at Tannadice on Saturday, October 8 and Pittodrie on Saturday, October 12, have been put back from 3pm to 6pm on the same dates at the request of both clubs.

Hibs, who will cut prices for the Saints match to £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, said on their website: “After discussions with the SPFL, Police Scotland and St Johnstone, we requested to move the fixture to trial a new initiative for the club, and the league, by bringing back Friday night football.

“A leader and innovator in Scotland, we are trying something different and want to create a special atmosphere under the lights at Easter Road.”

Aberdeen recently switched their home match against Hibs in November from Saturday afternoon to Friday evening and their commercial director Rob Wicks said after the latest fixture tweaks: “We have stated previously that we would like to trial new kick-off times to help boost attendances and over the past few months we have been working alongside fellow SPFL clubs to make this happen.

“We are particularly excited to have the opportunity to try this kick-off time for a home match as we look to improve atmosphere and increase the opportunity for our wider supporter base, including families, many of whom struggle to make a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday, to come along and enjoy an exciting derby fixture.

“Feedback from fans will be welcomed and the club will use this data to inform any future changes.”

United chief executive Luigi Capuano said: “The idea is to boost attendance and allow wider access from our supporter base, including families.

“There are other positives factors including greater commercial and media exposure and maximising revenue generation for local businesses, but our main priority was in creating opportunity for greater spectator access.

“After this fixture, we will review the success of the event.”