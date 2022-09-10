On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics

Kadeena Cox won gold in the women’s C4/C5 500 metres time-trial to become the first Briton in 28 years to win medals in two sports at the same Paralympics.
The 25-year-old from Leeds, who had also claimed T38 100m bronze on the athletics track , emulated Isabel Barr’s success from 1988 in Seoul.
World champion Cox won gold in the velodrome in a world record of 35.716 seconds.
The event was factored in her favour, so her time was rounded down to 34.598secs, but she was quicker than everyone else regardless.
“A lot of people thought I wouldn’t be able to and there were moments when I doubted myself,” said Cox.
“But I absolutely dug in and gave it everything. I knew on my day I’d be good
enough to beat anyone and I’ve done it.”
