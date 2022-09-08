Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen and more are expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins.

Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.

However, it is understood it will be left to sports event organisers to decide how to proceed, and postponements will not be mandatory.

A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by the news.

Football

As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that our game against Norwich City has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/K8jlqYXWe9 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 8, 2022

Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham’s game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night’s matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed.

The English Football League also confirmed that Friday night’s Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday’s fixtures yet to be made.

Cricket

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

Rugby Union

Tonight’s Premiership Rugby Cup match between Northampton Saints and Saracens has been postponed following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Royal Family at this time. — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) September 8, 2022

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France. Further announcements about the weekend’s fixtures at all levels were set to be made “as soon as possible”, the governing body said.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

Formula 1

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Horse racing

Statement from the British Horseracing Authority following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, one of the greatest and most influential supporters of the sport of horseracing in its modern history. Full Statement: https://t.co/xfWXFl0NhD pic.twitter.com/2Dld1KUTvp — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) September 8, 2022

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – have also been cancelled.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.

Cycling

pic.twitter.com/carm0QrsOK — AJ Bell Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 8, 2022

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage has been cancelled with a decision on the rest of the tour to be made.