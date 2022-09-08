Search

08 Sept 2022

Rain washes out opening session of decisive third England-South Africa Test

Rain washes out opening session of decisive third England-South Africa Test

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 2:04 PM

No play was possible on the opening morning of the decisive third LV= Insurance Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval.

With the series deadlocked at 1-1 after innings wins for both sides, there was plenty of anticipation for this match, but overnight rain meant a delayed start before a shower washed out the session.

In-between, Ben Stokes elected to bowl first after winning the toss for the first time in the series, with Harry Brook making his Test debut in place of the injured Jonny Bairstow in England’s only change.

South Africa brought in middle-order batters Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo for the injured Rassie van der Dussen and out-of-form Aiden Markram.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder and left-arm quick Marco Jansen – controversially omitted at Emirates Old Trafford – replaced spinner Simon Harmer and seamer Lungi Ngidi, who was ruled out with a niggle.

But with less than 10 minutes to go until the rearranged start time of 11:30am, heavy rain led to an early lunch being taken at 12:30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media