Horse scares Carragher and Chelsea sack Tuchel – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.
Eyebrows were raised over Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel.
Reece James said goodbye.
Jamie Carragher got a fright.
Beth Mead was feeling grateful.
Georgia Stanway reflected on a job well done.
Tariq Lamptey was all set to represent Ghana.
Caroline Garcia enjoyed an emotional night in New York.
Ons Jabeur met Andy Roddick.
Anthony Joshua stayed on top of business.
Kevin Pietersen and Jason Roy enjoyed their day on the golf course.
