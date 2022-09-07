Third round of Offaly Senior Camogie Championship

This weekend saw three matches in the third round of this year's HQ Physio Senior Championship take place and in Coolderry on Saturday evening Naomh Brid played Lusmagh/Drumcullen in a clash of two teams looking for their first win in the competition.

In an exciting start to the game Naomh Brid quickly went ahead with a point for Grace Teehan when she popped over a free. A minute later a free was awarded to Lusmagh/Drumcullen and Grainne Kennedy shot it to the net to give her team a great start but Naomh Brid replied immediately when the experienced Valerie Meagher replied in kind. Two quick placed balls converted by Leah Gath restored the lead for Lusmagh/Drumcullen but a point from Grace Teehan quickly levelled proceedings.

Teehan was always going to be the danger woman for the home team and she proved this minutes later when she found the net to put Naomh Brid ahead by a goal. It was followed by the placed ball experts for both teams exchanging a brace of points and with half time approaching a point from Orlagh Phelan put 4 points between the teams. Two quick Naomh Brid goals courtesy of Teehan and Valerie Meagher getting her second of the day left the half time score reading 4-5 to 1-5.

The second half proved to be somewhat one sided and Naomh Brid controlled the scoring, primarily coming from Grace Teehan placed balls as they ran out comfortable winners on a score line of 4-14 to 1-8.

Elsewhere in the Championship, St Cillian's returned to winning ways when they overcame Birr by 3 points in St Brendan's Park while in Tullamore the homeside pipped Kilcormac/Killoughey by a point to leave Kilcormac/Killoughey bottom of the table with Lusmagh/Drumcullen.



HQ Physio Senior Championship Results:



Tullamore 1-8, Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-7

Birr 1-10, St Cillian's 0-16

Naomh Brid 4-14, Lusmagh/Drumcullen 1-8

Offaly Camogie Intermediate Cup down to semi-finals



The final round of matches in the group stages of the HQ Physio Intermediate Cup were played on Monday evening with the top two teams, Kinnitty and St Cillian's playing each other in Carrig with Cillian's grinding out the win.

There was a torrential downpour an hour before the game but both teams were relieved to see it stopped before they began their warm up. When play began however there was a stiff breeze blowing across the pitch and if there was any advantage from it, it was Kinnitty that had the benefit in the first half. Despite that, St Cillian's opened the scoring almost immediately from the throw in when Aoife O'Donovan pointed. Kinnitty replied with two converted frees in the space of a minute from Patrice Delaney however their lead was short lived as St Cillian's hit three points without reply. Another point from Delaney narrowed the gap to just one point.

With 15 minutes gone the Kinnitty sharpshooter stood over another free and attempted to go for goal from long range but Caoimhe Rice in the St Cillian's goal was alert to the danger and saved the attempt. As St Cillians cleared and went on the attack they too had a goal attempt saved by Eleanor Clendennen in the Kinnitty goals. Another goal opportunity went abegging when Aoife Bergin pulled the ball across the face of the St Cillian's goals but there was no one to take advantage of the opportunity for Kinnitty. In fact Kinnitty had a number of opportunities in the half where shots on target dropped short of the target only for Rice to clear her lines unchallenged. With half time approaching a point from Delaney levelled the scores but St Cillian's replied with a point from Aoife O'Donovan.

There were some lengthy stoppages in the first half so as injury time ticked on there was still time for Kinnitty's Michelle Carroll to find the net in what proved to be the last attack of the half to leave her side leading 1-4 to 0-5 at half time.

While the first half was a tightly fought half, the second half was a slightly different affair. St Cillian's went on the attack immediately and hit three points before Kinnitty got their first score of the half but Sarah Freeman was proving to be hard for the Kinnitty backs to handle and when she wasn't scoring from play she was converting frees and for most of the half she controlled the scoring with Delaney hitting over three Kinnitty frees. With ten minutes remaining a Kinnitty goal would have brought them back into the game and although chances arose, they were unable to convert them. St Cillian's went on to add additional points to their tally and claimed the win on a score line of 0-16 to 1-9.



Scorers:



St Cillians: Sarah Freeman 0-8 (4 frees), Aoife O'Donovan 0-3, Aine Kennedy 0-2, Roisin Pinches 0-1, Caoimhe O'Donovan 0-1, Cailin Fitzgerald 0-1

Kinnitty: Patrice Delaney 0-9 (8 frees), Michelle Carroll 1-0



Teams:

St Cillian's: Caoimhe Rice, Kacey Larkin, Laura Hogan, Sinead Fallon, Molly Hogan, Cara Hoare, Caoimhe Ginty, Cailin Fitzgerald, Sarah O'Rourke, Emma Harding, Elaine Hanlon, Sarah Freeman, Sinead Hoctor, Aoife O'Donovan, Aine Kennedy. Subs: Anna Hoctor, Jade O'Meara, Kate Hogan, Caoimhe O'Donovan, Lisa Hoctor, Roisin Pinches,

Kinnitty: Eleanor Clendennen, Ellen Robinson, Raisa Scully, Caoimhe Carroll, Meadhbh Robinson, Leanne Scully, Teresa Corrigan, Margaret Mulrooney, Laura Spencer, Aoife Bergin, Patrice Delaney, Michelle Carroll, Alannah Dooley, Rachel Scully, Leanne Mahon. Subs: Trish Corrigan, Amy Carroll, Rebecca Carroll, Laura O'Donoghue, Niamh Nolan, Grainne Carroll, Mary McCartain

In the other match between St Sinchil'ls and St Rynaghs in Banagher, the visitors ran out comfortable winners hitting 3-13 to St Rynagh's 0-6.

St Sinchil'ls will now go on to play Kinnitty in the semi final this weekend while St Cillian's will play St Rynagh's. Details of the semi finals will be confirmed on Offaly Camogie's social media channels later in the week.