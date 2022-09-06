Search

06 Sept 2022

Europe captain Luke Donald hoping Hero Cup match play event can boost Ryder bid

Europe captain Luke Donald hoping Hero Cup match play event can boost Ryder bid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 3:54 PM

Luke Donald has hailed the launch of the Hero Cup, a new team match play contest aimed at boosting Europe’s bid to regain the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup captain Donald will oversee the event in Abu Dhabi from January 13-15 along with two playing captains, with two 10-man teams competing in foursomes, fourballs and singles and all 20 players taking part in each session.

The competition effectively fills the gap left by the Seve Trophy, which was held eight times between 2000 and 2013 and gave captaincy experience to future Ryder Cup skippers Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Nick Faldo, Paul McGinley and Thomas Bjorn.

Donald said: “One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup captain was to reinstate a team match play contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and captains.

“I spoke to a number of former Ryder Cup captains who were strong advocates of how similar events in the past have benefitted players who were pushing to make Ryder Cup teams, as well as their own captaincy journey.

“I am therefore grateful to Hero MotoCorp and the DP World Tour for supporting the concept of the Hero Cup and I look forward to seeing the players compete at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January.”

The two teams will be confirmed following 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, with performance on the DP World Tour Rankings taken into account in the selection process.

Donald was one of Padraig Harrington’s vice-captains for the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the United States enjoyed a record 19-9 victory.

Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings said: “We have a pretty good model that works well on the Ryder Cup but clearly every cycle you need to improve; we certainly needed to improve on the last time and we’ve looked at every aspect and listened to everyone.”

The chances of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm playing in the Hero Cup would appear slim given it takes place the week after the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, one of the “elevated” events the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to play in response to the threat of LIV Golf.

As things stand, LIV recruits remain eligible to play on the DP World Tour and earn Ryder Cup qualifying points from this week’s BMW PGA Championship, while Kinnings would not be drawn on whether they would be chosen for the Hero Cup.

“The teams will be selected after the DP World Tour Championship and that’s something that Luke will work on together with the captains to decide what the right make up of those teams is,” Kinnings said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media