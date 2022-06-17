Lowry off the pace after difficult first round at US Open

Shane Lowry is off the pace and five shots off the lead at the US Open in Boston.

The 2019 British Open champion struggled for birdies during his opening round alongside LIV Tour exiles Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen.

He parred his way through the first seven holes before getting a birdie on the eighth. He made par on the ninth to make the turn at one under par but there was trouble to come on the back nine.

He bogeyed 11 and 12 to slide down the leaderboard and pars on 13, 14 and 15 were a short reprieve as he gave another shot back to the course with bogey on 16.

The Clara man finished with two pars to sign for a two over par round of 72.

Shane is in a share of 57th place, five shots off surprise leader Adam Hadwin.