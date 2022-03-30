All-Ireland champions too strong for Offaly

Susan Earner’s team have had a tough league campaign so far and already knew their fate going into the last of the round robin fixtures when they travelled to take on All Ireland Champions, Galway on Sunday. Earner will have been buoyed to welcome back more of the St Rynagh’s girls which will no doubt have given the team a boost. Despite this however, there was no hiding the size of the task that was facing the Midland size.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1

Galway 2-21

Offaly 1-8

Galway started very quickly out of the blocks with a spread of scorers with points coming from Ailish O’Reilly, Orlaith McGrath, Catherine Finnerty and Carrie Dolan through a free to leave Galway 0-4 to 0-0 ahead after 6 minutes. Mairead Teehan got Offaly’s opening score on the 9th minute when she pointed a free for the Faithful county while Rebecca Hennelly responded with a point for Galway, straight from the re-start.

Teehan slotted over another free for Offaly on the 10th minute and a minute later, Shauna Healy was dispossessed of the ball in front of the Galway net and Teehan worked hard to get the ball to Siobhan Flannery and Flannery blasted the ball into the back of the Galway net to leave the teams level. Hennelly and McGrath responded with two points from play for Galway while Louise Mannion, fresh from All Ireland success with St Rynaghs, added another point to the Offaly tally to leave a point between the teams heading up to the 22nd minute.

Galway finished the half the strongest with a flurry of scores from numerous players on the team. Carrie Dolan hit a brace of frees, Aine Keane, Niamh Kilkenny, and McGrath all added points to Galway’s tally while O’Reilly found the oncoming Ciara Murphy in the 31st minute of the half and Murphy stuck the ball in the back of the Offaly net to leave it Galway 1-12 Offaly 1-3 at half time.

Galway started the second half very brightly. A cross field pass from Hennelly found McGrath but McGrath’s shot deflected off the upright and into the path of O’Reilly who made no mistake and blasted the ball passed Leah Gallagher in the Offaly net.

Hennelly added a point for Galway in the 33rd minute while Teehan responded with another free for Offaly minutes later. Galway got 5 unanswered points to leave it Galway 2-18 Offaly 1-4 heading into the final quarter. Offaly did have a goal disallowed during this period as Siobhan Flannery was deemed to have been in the square before the ball. St Rynagh’s star Flannery added another point on the 50th minute before Rabbitte and Orlagh Phelan exchanged points on the 55th minute. Finnerty and O’Reilly added two more points for Galway before Teehan and Faye Mulrooney replied in kind for Offaly to leave it Galway 2-21 Offaly 1-8.

Offaly now have a 2 week break before they go on to play Limerick in the Relegation Final.

Scorers

Galway: Ailish O Reilly 1-3 (0-1F), Orlaith McGrath 0-3, Carrie Dolan 0-3 (0-3F), Rebecca Hennelly 0-3, Niamh Kilkenny 0-3, Ciara Murphy 1-0, Sabina Rabbitte 0-2, Catherine Finnerty 0-2, Aoife Donohue 0-1, Aine Keane 0-1

Offaly: Mairead Teehan 0-4 (0-3F), Siobhan Flannery 1-1, Louise Mannion 0-1, Orlagh Phelan 0-1, Faye Mulrooney 0-1

Teams:

Galway: Sarah Healy, Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Ciara Donohue; Heather Cooney, Roisin Black, Rachael Hanniffy; Aoife Donohue, Niamh Kilkenny; Catherine Finnerty, Rebecca Hennelly, Aine Keane; Carrie Dolan, Ailish O'Reilly, Orlaith McGrath. Subs: Ciara Murphy for Aine Keane (25 mins), Maria Cooney for Roisin Black (37 mins), Tara Kenny for Rachael Hanniffy (37 mins), Sabina Rabbitte for Carrie Dolan (37 mins), Sarah Spellman for Rebecca Hennelly (40 mins), Fiona Ryan for Shauna Healy (48 mins) Niamh McPeake for Aoife Donohue (50 mins).

Offaly: Leah Gallagher, Siobhan Killeen, Aisling Feeney, Sarah Guinan; Sarah Walshe, Aisling Brennan, Edwina King; Roisin Egan, Louise Mannion; Orla Gorman, Christine Cleary, Sarah Harding; Siobhan Flannery, Mairead Teehan, Clodagh Leahy. Subs: Orlagh Phelan for Orla Gorman (40 mins), Sharon Shanahan for Siobhan Killeen (42 mins), Faye Mulrooney for Sarah Harding (42 mins), Catriona Doughan for Flannery (53 mins), Katie O'Connell for Edwina King (53 mins).