Three Offaly teams going in search of Leinster Club Final places next weekend
Three Offaly teams will go in search of places in Leinster Club Final next weekend.
Shamrocks, Clodiagh Gaels and St Rynagh's are all in action in hurling semi-finals with spots in the provincial deciders up for grabs
In the AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship Semi Final, Shamrocks travel to Hawkfield in Kildare on Saturday to take on Maynooth at 1pm.
Also on Saturday, Clodiagh Gaels will be on the road in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Final. They are travelling to Enniscorthy to take on Wexford side Oylegate Glenbrien. The time for that game is yet to be confirmed.
And then on Sunday, St Rynagh's have home advantage as they take on Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks in the AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final. The game is fixed for 1pm in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park.
Last weekend was hugely successful for the county's teams. Click on the links below for full reports.
Disruption to power and travel likely as Red Weather Warning issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra approaches Ireland. PIC WX CHarts
BREAKING: Status Red Weather Warnings issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra bears down on Ireland
At the Tullamore Job Club strike on Monday: from left, Cllr Sean O'Brien, Enda Finlay, Maria Maguire, Caleb Finlay, Peter Glynn, SIPTU, Majella Finlay, Tullamore Job Club leader
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.