Goals the difference as Tullamore see off Clara to secure place in Senior B Hurling Final

Tullamore came out on top in a hard-fought and at times physical encounter with Clara in Killeigh to secure a final date with Clodagh Gaels earlier this afternoon.

Molly Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Championship

Tullamore 2-13

Clara 0-14

This was a close game for most of the hour and Tullamore had the slimmest of margins at the end of the first half, going in at that break with a lead of 0-9 to 0-8.

Tullamore started that second half strongly but missed two great goal chances in the opening three minutes of the half, while the normally accurate Shane Dooley missed a few scorable frees.

It looked like they could regret those missed opportunities as a point from Ed Cullen and a converted free from Cormac Delaney put Clara in front by one, ten minutes into the second half.

That appeared to sting Tullamore into action and Michael Fox cut inside and drove the ball to the net as the game edged towards the final quarter.

The introduction of Aaron Dooley also proved influential for Tullamore and he set up Shane Dooley for two quick points as Tullamore enjoyed their best period.

The game threatened to boil over at this stage with Michael Fox injured from a heavy challenge late on.

Tullamore stretched their lead though, when Daniel Fox ran in from the right wing and shot to the roof of the net, a minute into injury time.

With Cathal O’Meara having a bigger influence when pushed up field late on, Clara enjoyed some good moments in that final quarter also.

Tullamore marginally shaded things for most of the game, but those missed early opportunities early in the second half, meant that the game was in the balance until their second goal, as the game crept into injury time.

The final drama of the game was the awarding of a penalty for Clara, after a shot from Cathal O’Meara was initially saved.

However, Adam Cleary pulled off a brilliant save to get down low to his right from the shot from Cormac Delaney’s penalty, in the final action of the game.

While the game was evenly balanced for long periods, Tullamore posed the greater threat overall thanks to the pace of Michael and Daniel Fox in both corners, and some great scores from Shane Dooley. They created a number of goal chances early in the second half, and while Clara performed well, they found the Tullamore defence harder to breach.

Tullamore had been the form-team in the Senior B Championship so far. However, they only had a narrow victory when the sides met in the group earlier on, and this game was another keenly contested match with the result in the balance as Clara pushed them all the way, right up to the closing minutes.

The scorers:

Tullamore: Shane Dooley 0-10 (5 frees, 1 65,) Michael Fox 1-1, Daniel Fox 1-0, James Houlihan 0-2, Jack Dooley 0-1.

Clara: Cormac Delaney 0-5 (frees), Edward Cullen 0-3, Barry Cushen 0-2, Graham Guilfoyle, Conor Egan, Josh Fleming and Cathal O’Meara 0-1 each.

Tullamore: Adam Cleary; Michael Feeney, Niall Houlian, Aidan Bracken; Jack Dooley, Ger Crowe, Cormac Martin; Diarmuid Egan, Ger Treacy; James Houlihan, Shane Dooley, Aaron Leavy; Daniel Fox, Shane Kelly, Michael Fox. Subs: Luke Egan for Shane Kelly (half-time), Aaron Hensey for Jack Dooley (47 mins).

Clara: Marius Stones; Pa Smith, Cathal O’Meara, Steven Buckley; Lorcan Hiney, Ciaran Doyle, Conor Egan; Cormac Delaney, Graham Guilfoyle; John Ledwith, Colm Doyle, Edward Cullen; Barry Cushen, Josh Fleming, Brendan Buckley. Subs: Martin Fleming for John Ledwith (half-time), Conor Dolan for Pa Smith (55 minutes).

Referee: Shane Guinan.