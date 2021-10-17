Search

Line up decided for Offaly Junior Football Final

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

The line up has been decided for the Offaly Junior Football Final

Tullamore and Edenderry have qualified to meet in the final after wins in their respective semi-finals on Sunday

Championship favourites Tullamore had a deserved 0-16 to 0-12 win over Rhode in Ballinagar while Edenderry beat Doon by 1-9 to 0-7 in the other semi-final in Durrow.

While Rhode battled hard against Tullamore, the win for the favourites was never really in doubt. They led by 0-10 to 0-5 at half time and pulled well clear in the second half before Rhode got in for some late points.

Edenderry did well to beat Doon. It was a tight first half and the sides were level at 0-4 each at the break. Doon were a point ahead, 0-6 to 0-5 at the second half water break but it all unravelled for them in the closing quarter.

It looked set up for a Doon win when Edenderry's Joe Bergin got a straight red for an off the ball incident and was followed by a black card for a team mate. However, Edenderry struck for 1-2 while down to thirteen men and Doon were a beaten docket. Edenderry also got another late black card but by that stage they wee safely into the final.

