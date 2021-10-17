Line up decided for Offaly junior football final

The line up has been decided for the Offaly Junior Football Final

Tullamore and Edenderry have qualified to meet in the final after wins in their respective semi-finals on Sunday

Championship favourites Tullamore had a deserved 0-16 to 0-12 win over Rhode in Ballinagar while Edenderry beat Doon by 1-9 to 0-7 in the other semi-final in Durrow.

While Rhode battled hard against Tullamore, the win for the favourites was never really in doubt. They led by 0-10 to 0-5 at half time and pulled well clear in the second half before Rhode got in for some late points.

Edenderry did well to beat Doon. It was a tight first half and the sides were level at 0-4 each at the break. Doon were a point ahead, 0-6 to 0-5 at the second half water break but it all unravelled for them in the closing quarter.

It looked set up for a Doon win when Edenderry's Joe Bergin got a straight red for an off the ball incident and was followed by a black card for a team mate. However, Edenderry struck for 1-2 while down to thirteen men and Doon were a beaten docket. Edenderry also got another late black card but by that stage they wee safely into the final.