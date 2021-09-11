All today's Offaly GAA Championship Results

All today's Offaly GAA Results
It's been a busy day of Championship action in Offaly
Senior Hurling Championship Round 2
Birr 0-25 1-13 Seir Kieran
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 2
Clodiagh Gaels 2-18 1-9 Shinrone
Lusmagh 2-15 0-19 Clara
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Kinnitty 2-8 2-32 St Rynaghs Hurling
Belmont 0-20 4-20 Carrig Riverstown
Junior Hurling Championship Round 2
Ballinamere 1-17 0-12 Tullamore
Edenderry 0-19 2-14 Shamrocks
Minor Football Championship Group 1 Round 2
Rhode Og 0-9 3-17 Clara
Ballinamere/Durrow 3-8 2-7 St Manchans
Minor Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
Tullamore 5-12 0-6 Cloghan
Minor Football Championship Group 3 Round 2
Ferbane/Belmont 4-15 0-8 St Broughan's
Minor Football Championship Group 4 Round 2
Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-5 1-7 Edenderry
Minor Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Shamrocks 2-12 4-12 SBK
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.