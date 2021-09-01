All the Offaly GAA fixtures for the coming week

Offaly GAA Fixtures
It's another busy week on the club front in Offaly with the second round of games in football championships set to dominate the weekend.
Wednesday, September 1
U-15 HC
(First named at home)
CRC Gaels v Na Fianna (SM Maher) 6.00pm; Clara v St Rynagh's (J Longworth) 6.00pm; Tullamore v Kilcormac-Killoughey (M Stones) 6.00pm; DSK v Ferbane-Belmont (KP Kelly) 6.00pm; Coolderry v Birr (J Sampson) 6.00pm; Shamrocks v Gracefield (R Dunne) 6.00pm.
Thursday, September 2
(First named at home)
U-15 FC
St Vincent's v Rhode Og (P Gallagher) 6.30pm.
U-13 FC “C”
Shamrocks v Na Fianna (B Buckley) 6.30pm; Ferbane-Belmont v St Vincent's (J Sampson) 6.30pm; Tullamore v Gracefield (M Walsh) 6.30pm; Kilcormac-Killoughey v Edenderry (R Dunne) 6.30pm.
Friday, September 3
Pullough: SFC “B”, Clara v Ballycumber (E O'Connor) 7.30pm.
Shannonbridge: SFC “B”, St Rynagh's v Ferbane (F Smyth) 7.30pm.
Rhode: JFC, Rhode v Tullamore (P Gallagher) 7.30pm.
Saturday, September 4
O'Connor Park, Tullamore: SFC, Ferbane v Durrow (B Cronin) 2.00pm; Bracknagh v Tullamore (P Gallagher) 6.00pm.
Rhode: SFC “B”, Gracefield v Tubber (F Smyth) 6.00pm.
Ballinamere: SFC “B”, Walsh Island v Erin Rovers (K Williamson) 6.00pm.
Ballyfore: IFC, Daingean v Clonbullogue (E O'Connor) 2.00pm.
Daingean: IFC, Ballycommon v Clodiagh Gaels (M Carty) 6.00pm.
Clara: IFC, Raheen v Shannonbridge (J Deehan) 6.00pm.
Durrow: IFC, Kilcormac-Killoughey v St Brigid's (R Dunne) 6.00pm.
(First named at home)
JFC
Edenderry v An Tulach Mhor (B Glennon) 2.00pm; Ballinagar v Clara (D Brazil) 6.00pm;
JFC “B”
Shamrocks v Kinnitty (N Cooney) 6.00pm.
JFC “C”
Edenderry v Cappincur (Pat Gallagher) 6.00pm;
MHC
Birr v Ferbane-Belmont (K Dooley) 11.00am; Kilcormac-Killoughey v Na Fianna (M Walsh) 11.00am; Coolderry v St Rynagh's (J Sampson) 11.00am; Ballinamere-Durrow v Clara (M Carty) 11.00am; CRC Gaels v Shamrocks (KP Kelly) 11.00am; SBK v Kinnitty-Lusmagh (S Guinan) 11.00am.
U-13 HC “C”
Coolderry v Edenderry (SM Maher) 11.00am.
Sunday, September 5
O'Connor Park, Tullamore: SFC, Shamrocks v Edenderry (C Groome) 2.00pm; SFC, Rhode v Cappincur (B Gavin) 6.00pm.
Birr: U-13 HC Q/F, Birr v Ballinamere-Durrow (SM Maher) 11.00am.
Mucklagh: U-13 HC Q/F, Shamrocks v DSK (KP Kelly) 11.00am.
Shinrone: U-13 HC “B” Q/F, St Rynagh's v SBK (K Dooley) 11.00am.
Clara: U-13 HC “B” Q/F, Kinnitty-Lusmagh v Clara (K Waters) 11.00am.
(First named at home)
JFC
Kilclonfert v Doon (N Cooney) 3.00pm.
JFC “B”
St Rynagh's v Bracknagh (A Kinahan) 12.00; Raheen v Clara (M Conroy) 12.00; Ferbane v Clonmore Harps (M Walsh) 12.00; Ballycumber v Gracefield (B Buckley) 2.00pm; Durrow v Ballyfore (P Scully) 6.00pm.
JFC “C”
Daingean v Doon (M Fallon) 12.00; Ballycommon v Clonbullogue (J Longworth) 12.00.
Monday, September 6
(First named at home)
U-15 FC
St Broughan's v St Manchan's (M Ennis) 6.00pm.
U-15 FC “C”
Tullamore v Gracefield (R Dunne) 6.00pm; Na Fianna v St Vincent's (G Keyes) 6.00pm.
Tuesday, September 7
Tubber: 2020 U-20 FC S/F , St Vincent's or Tullamore v Clara (M Carty) 7.30pm.
Gracefield: 2020 U-20 FC S/F, Durrow v St Patrick's (E O'Connor) 7.30pm.
