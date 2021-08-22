Flying start helps five star Offaly secure Intermediate status

A flying start was key as the Offaly Ladies Footballers secured their Intermediate status for next year with a win over Fermanagh in a nine goal thriller this afternoon.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies IFC relegation play-off

Offaly 5-9

Fermanagh 4-7

Offaly could not have wished for a better start in Boyle with two goals inside the opening five minutes giving them a dream start.

Naomh Molaise's Ciara Walsh hit the first after four minutes with St Rynagh's Mairead Daly hitting the second just a minute later.

Fermangh did hit back with 1-4 unanswered but a second goal from Daly and a point from Walsh left Offaly 3-1 to 1-4 to the good after a hectic first quarter of the game.

Fermanagh struck for a second goal but Offaly kept the scoreboard ticking over with Roisin Egan also getting in on the scoring and they led by 3-6 to 2-6 at the break.

In a frantic game, the teams continued to exchange goals with Grainne Egan finding the net for Offaly but Fermanagh responded again with a goal of their own to leave the score at Offaly 4-7 Fermanagh 3-7 with ten minutes left in the game.

The crucial score came eight minutes from time when Grainne Egan hit her second goal of the half to leave six points between the sides.

To their credit, Fermanagh came back again with their fourth goal of the game to leave the score at Offaly 5-7 Fermanagh 4-7 with five nervous minutes to go.

But Offaly finished stronger adding two late points to seal the win after a memorable game.