Huge game for Offaly Ladies this Sunday as they look to avoid relegation in play-off

The Offaly Ladies Footballers face a big game this Sunday in Boyle as they play what is effectively a relegation semi-final against Fermanagh.

The two teams go head to head at 2pm in the Roscommon venue in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Football Championship Relegation play-off.

Fermanagh, the 2020 Junior Champions, are in danger of dropping back down after gaining promotion last year.

The Erne County lost out by eight points to Clare, having suffered a narrow one-point loss at the hands of Leitrim.

Former skipper Joanne Doonan has been in excellent form with 2-6, while last year’s TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Eimear Smyth has 0-7 to her name.

Fermanagh will need this pair, and Roisin O’Reilly, in good form against an Offaly side looking to the scoring prowess of Roisin Egan (0-10) and Grainne Egan (3-1).

Mairead Daly (1-4) is another excellent forward and long-serving star with the potential to turn any game in the Faithful County’s favour.

Offaly lost out to Louth and Down in a tough group but will feel they’re good enough to survive in the Intermediate grade.

The losers here will have a second chance to secure Intermediate fare in 2022 when they face Longford on August 28.

Offaly (v Fermanagh): L Dunne; A Kehoe (capt.), O Whelan, E Corcoran; T Dunne, D Hannon, R Ennis; R Egan, A Gavin Mangan; E Maher, M Byrne, C Walsh; M Daly, A Carey, G Egan.

Fermanagh (v Offaly): S Murphy; E Murphy, M McGloin, E Keenan; S McQuade, C Murphy (capt.), S McCarville; R O’Reilly, A Flanagan; S Britton, J Doonan, A Maguire; S McCausland, E Smyth, A O’Brien.