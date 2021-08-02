Ruthless Kilcormac-Killoughey blitz battling St Rynagh's to clinch title

As they had done throughout the championship, Kilcormac-Killoughey racked up another massive score as they blitzed a battling St Rynagh’s side, particularly in the second half, to clinch the U15 championship title in emphatic fashion.

2020 Offaly Under 15 Hurling Championship

Kilcormac-Killoughey 7-23

St Rynagh’s 0-9

St Rynagh’s had done their best to keep the contest alive in the first half and some impressive last ditch blocks and heroic defending meant that they were only trailing by 0-10 to 0-6 as the game edged towards the half hour mark.

However, Kilcormac-Killoughey finished the half strongly and a further point from Daniel Hand and then two goals in injury time from Adam Screeney and Ter Guinan left them in a commanding position.

In the second half, it was a case of damage limitation for St Rynagh’s such was the dominance of the impressive Kilcormac-Killoughey side all over the park.

Early in the second half, Kilcormac-Killoughey looked content to just keep the scoreboard ticking over with points as they built on their lead.

But when Adam Screeney cut inside to drill a shot to the net 13 minutes into the half, it was a sign that they had found their rhythm.

That opened the floodgates for Kilcormac-Killoughey and the determination from St Rynagh’s evaporated under ever-increasing pressure. Two goals in two minutes from Screeney and then Leigh Kavanagh put an even better gloss on things for Kilcormac-Killoughey.

The pressure was relentless after that and further goals came via Sean Gill and Daniel Hand, to inflict further damage. At that point the scoreboard was no longer able to keep up and one of Kilcormac-Killoughey’s goals didn’t register as they put a tired St Rynagh’s to the sword.

Scorers: Adam Screeney 3-8 (4f), Daniel Hand 1-9 (2f), Ter Guinan 1-1, Leigh Kavanagh 1-1, Sean Gill 1-0, Mark Mulrooney, Jack Buckley, Stephen Gleeson, Richard Bracken 0-1 each.

St Rynagh’s: Korban Dolan 0-4 (3f), Shane Rigney 0-2 (frees), Jack Slevin, Aaron Molloy, Darragh Scully 0-1 each.

Kilcormac-Killoughey: Harry Sweeney; Donnchadh Kilmartin, James Mahon, Luke Bracken; Oisin Guinan, Brecon Kavanagh, Mark Mulrooney; Leigh Kavanagh, Richard Bracken; Ciaran Scully, Ter Guinan, Stephen Molly; Eoin Moylan, Daniel Hand, Adam Screeney. Subs: Morgan Bennett for Oisin Guinan, Daniel Feighery for Luke Bracken, Sean Gill for Stephen Gleeson, Jack Buckley for Eoin Moylan, Aaron Dalzell for Ciaran Scully.

St Rynagh’s: Shay Kavanagh; Michael Boylan, Eanna Mulhare, Cian Costello; Eric Regan, Caoimhin Malone, Niall Daly; Shane Rigney, Jack Slevin; Niall Flannery, Aaron Molloy, Daniel Healy; Darragh Scully, Korbin Dolan, Paul Cannon. Subs: Conal Kirwan for Eanna Mulhare, Alex Regan for Paul Cannon, Ronan Daly for Daniel Healy.

Referee: Adam Kinahan