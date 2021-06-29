Shane Lowry handed early tee time for this week's Irish Open

Shane Lowry will be the first Irish player on course for the Irish Open this week at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny.

The Clara man and 2009 champion of the event will tee off from the back nine at 8am on Thursday alongside Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer.

Lowry comes into the event on the back of some sparkling performances Stateside, including a Top 5 finish at the USPGA Championship.

Ryder Cup captain and good friend of Lowry, Padraig Harrington, will be on course just minutes after Shane with an 8.10am tee time for round one.

Rory McIlroy will get his challenge underway at 1pm while Graeme McDowell tees off ten minutes later.

The 2021 Irish Open commences on Thursday, July 1 and will run through the weekend.

Shane Lowry famously won the tournament as an amateur back in 2009, propelling him into the limelight and into a professional career. He is now a major champion having won the British Open in Royal Portrush in 2019.