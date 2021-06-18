Senior Irish debut beckons for Offaly man this summer

Offaly's own Peter Dooley could earn his first Ireland cap after being called up to the international set-up by head coach Andy Farrell.

Andy Farrell and the coaching team have named the 37 man squad featuring Birr man Dooley for the Vodafone Summer Series which features two Tests in July against Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium.

The match against Japan on Saturday, July 3, will kick off at 1.00pm and the fixture against the USA on Saturday July 10 will kick off at 7.15pm. Both fixtures are part of the government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme which will see limited supporters back in the Aviva Stadium.

James Ryan will captain the squad during the Vodafone Summer Series and there are 11 uncapped players named – Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney (Ulster), Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Paul Boyle (Connacht), Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley, Ross Molony (Leinster), Gavin Coombes, Fineen Wycherley (Munster).

Andy Farrell, Ireland head coach, said: "We now have two games at home to focus on which will be a good challenge for the group. Japan played the Sunwolves at the weekend and will play the Lions the week before we play at the Aviva Stadium and we know the quality of their squad from the World Cup. We will assemble as a squad on June 22 and begin our preparations for the two games.

"I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters for at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months.

"Johnny (Sexton), Cian (Healy) and Keith (Earls) will not be involved in this window as we grow the experience of other players. It will be a great opportunity to see can this group perform at this level."

Both games will be broadcast live by RTE (ROI) and Channel 4 (NI).

Ireland Vodafone Summer Series Squad 2021

Backs (17)

Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 22 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap

Tom Daly (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 29 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 34 caps



Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 3 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps

Paul Boyle (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Peter Dooley (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 21 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 43 caps

Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 75 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 23 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

Selected for British & Irish Lions Tour:

Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray, Andrew Porter (inj)

Ireland Summer Test Fixtures:

IRELAND v Japan

Saturday 3rd July, 2021

Aviva Stadium

KO: 13.00hrs

Broadcaster: RTE & Channel 4



IRELAND v USA

Saturday 10th July, 2021

Aviva Stadium

KO: 19.15hrs

Broadcaster: RTE & Channel 4