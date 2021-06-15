Lowry being backed for success at US Open

Shane Lowry is being well backed to bag a second major championship as he takes some positive form into the US Open at Torrey Pines this week.

The Clara man is in confident mood having posted four top ten finishes since March including a fourth the PGA Championship and a sixth on his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Lowry had been a 50/1 shot to double his major tally this week, but BoyleSports have cut him into 33/1 following some strong backing from Irish punters and the current World Number 41 has also been backed down to just 3/1 from 11/2 to finish inside the top ten as he has in three of last four outings.

Spaniard Jon Rahm, whose first win on the PGA Tour came at this week’s San Diego venue, has been cleared to tee it up after recording successive negative Covid tests and is now set to start as favourite at 9/1, while Rory McIlroy also has some strong course form to build on and is an 18/1 shot to win his first major championship since 2014.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Shane Lowry has posted three top tens in his last four starts on the PGA Tour so with ten places up for grabs for each-way backers this week, it’s little surprise to see he’s coming in for strong support. It’s showing little sign of slowing down either, so we’ve had to go 33/1 from 50/1 and he looks set to tee off at the shortest price he has ever been in any major to date.”