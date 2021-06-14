WATCH: Offaly Rowing Club make the most of the good weather
The ever-popular Offaly Rowing Club made the most of the warmest weekend of the year so far by getting out on the Grand Canal.
The club held a mini time trial for members with boats made up of experienced rowers and novices.
So today we had a mini time trial for our members with boats made up of experienced rowers and novices. We are so glad everyone had a blast ! ♀️ pic.twitter.com/SvVzXh8jKy— Offaly Rowing Club (@OffalyRowing) June 13, 2021
June 13, 2021
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.