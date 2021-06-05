Lowry right in the mix again on the PGA Tour

Lowry right in the mix again on the PGA Tour

Shane Lowry

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Offaly's Shane Lowry is once again in contention on the PGA Tour. 

Fresh from his Top 5 finish in the USPGA tournament, the Clara man is now just six shots off the lead with five holes of his second round to play at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Lowry shot a three under par round of 69 on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday and was battling back into the shake-up before his second round was interrupted on Friday.

Play was halted due to darkness on course when Lowry was heading for his 14th hole. He had dropped back to two under par for the tournament after hitting two double bogeys.

He recorded three birdies to recover some of the damage and a strong finish to round two would put him into the Top 10 heading into the business end of the tournament.

He is currently in a share of 21st place on two under par. Play will resume on his second and later his third round on Saturday. 

WATCH: Emotional tributes to Offaly's Pat Smullen five years on from Epsom Derby win

“When you are small, that is all you want to do, play for your county. Offaly is my county”

Offaly make defensive changes for big clash with Down

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie