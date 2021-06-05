Lowry right in the mix again on the PGA Tour

Offaly's Shane Lowry is once again in contention on the PGA Tour.

Fresh from his Top 5 finish in the USPGA tournament, the Clara man is now just six shots off the lead with five holes of his second round to play at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

Lowry shot a three under par round of 69 on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday and was battling back into the shake-up before his second round was interrupted on Friday.

Play was halted due to darkness on course when Lowry was heading for his 14th hole. He had dropped back to two under par for the tournament after hitting two double bogeys.

He recorded three birdies to recover some of the damage and a strong finish to round two would put him into the Top 10 heading into the business end of the tournament.

He is currently in a share of 21st place on two under par. Play will resume on his second and later his third round on Saturday.