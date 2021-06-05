WATCH: Emotional tributes to Offaly's Pat Smullen five years on from Epsom Derby win

Pat Smullen and Harzand after the 2016 Epsom Derby

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Epsom Racecourse has shared an incredible tribute video to Pat Smullen on Epsom Derby day, five years on from his success in the race.

A host of racing personalities take part in the video, including TV host Ed Chamberlain and jockeys Jim Crowley and Mick Fitzgerald. 

Pat Smullen won the Epsom Derby on board Harzand for longtime boss and trainer Dermot Weld in 2016, his first and only win in the great race. 

The Rhode man died in September 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is remembered today, Derby Day 2021, as a great champion and consummate professional on and off the track. 

