Offaly women's rugby star named in Ireland 7s squad

IRFU Director of Sevens and Women's Rugby Anthony Eddy has named the Ireland Men's and Women's Sevens squads for this weekend's HPC International 7s in Dublin, with Ireland and Great Britain set to go head-to-head over the course of the two-day tournament.

Offaly is represented in both the men's and women's squads. Jordan Conroy will represent the county and his club Buccaneers in the first men's squad while Megan Burns from Tullamore has been named in the first women's squad.

Following on from the recent International Rugby 7s tournament, the IRFU will host the tournament on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June at the IRFU High Performance Centre, providing both National Sevens squads with access to further game time against high-quality opposition.

Eddy's Ireland Men’s Sevens, who are fine-tuning their preparations for the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco later in June, will field two teams in order to maximise the playing opportunities for all players, while Ireland Women’s Sevens will do the same following their recent return to international action at St George’s Park. Love Island winner and radio personality Greg O'Shea is among the players named on the second squad.

A total of 47 players from the National Sevens squads will be involved over the course of the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Eddy said: "It is fantastic to be playing these matches in a tournament structure and we are delighted to be hosting the event at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

"We know that playing and preparing against Team GB will put us in a good position, they are a quality opposition, and it provides both our Men’s and Women’s teams with some great competition. Obviously, this weekend will be the Men’s last competition prior to Monaco and with spots up for grabs, the boys have a lot to play for and they are looking forward to the weekend."

Ireland Men's Sevens Team 1:

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary's College)

Gavin Mullin (UCD)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster)

Harry McNulty (LA Giltinis)

Ireland Men's Sevens Team 2:

Ben Moxham (Ballymena/Ulster)

Aaron O'Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Rory Scholes (Irish Sevens)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Greg O'Shea (Shannon)

Max O'Reilly (Dublin University/Leinster)

Duran Krummeck (Irish Sevens)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf/Leinster)

Ireland Women's Sevens Team 1:

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Ulster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Emily Lane (Blackrock/Munster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Anna McGann (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)

Ireland Women's Sevens Team 2:

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Béibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)

Soneva Scott (Irish Sevens)

Erin King (Naas RFC/Leinster U18)

Mya Alcorn (Blackrock College/Ulster)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock College/Ulster)

Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union/Leinster)