Offaly make it two wins from two with victory over Limerick

Offaly made it two wins from two games in the Lidl Ladies National Football League with a five point win over Limerick in O'Connor Park on Sunday.

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4B

Offaly 3-12

Limerick 2-10

After opening their campaign with a 3-16 to 1-16 win over Carlow, Offaly held a 2-5 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Offaly had the ball in the net in the fifth minute when a long ball into the goalmouth evaded all except Mairead Daly who had drifted inside the cover to finish from close range around the advancing goalkeeper.

However Limerick settled into the game and four unanswered points gave them a one point lead after 11 minutes.

But by the mid-point of the half and at the water break it was Offaly 1-2 Limerick 0-4. Amy Gavin Mangan had successive points for Offaly on the resumption to extend their advantage out to the goal.

But back came Limerick with two scores to leave just the minimum between the teams once more.

In a half in which they had seven wides, Offaly did increase their lead before the half time whistle. Again their goal scorer was Daly, who cooly finished low to the net in the 25th minute.

That left Offaly 2-5 to 0-6 ahead at the break but within 90-seconds of the restart they were rocked back as Limerick had two goals and a one point lead.

Another point followed for Limerick but Offaly's response was impressive as they hit five of the next six scores to lead 3-9 to 2-8 at the water break.

Lauren Ryan's third point of the day was the only Limerick score in this period of Offaly dominance. They were helped into the lead by a 12th minute penalty from Grainne Egan.

In the final quarter, Offaly moved 3-11 to 2-8 clear anf they comfortably held on for a deserved win despite hitting 12 wides on the day compared to just three for Limerick.

SCORERS:

Offaly: Grainne Egan 1-5 (1-0pen, 0-4frees), Mairead Daly 2-2, Amy Gavin Mangan 0-2, Ciara Walsh, Roisin Egan and Marie Byrne 0-1 each.

Limerick: Andrea O'Sullivan 1-2, Amy Ryan 1-1, Lauren Ryan 0-3, Roisin Ambrose, Aine Cunningham, Katie Heelan and Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh 0-1 each.

OFFALY: Sinead Byrne; Annie Keogh, Orla Whelan, Roisin Ennis; Emma Corcoran, Dawn Hannon, Michelle Mann; Amy Gavin Mangan, Aoife Carey; Emma Maher, Roisin Egan, Marie Byrne; Mairead Daly, Chloe Sheridan, Grainne Egan. Subs: Ciara Walsh for Emma Maher (50mins), Nicole Byrne for Aoife Carey (55mins), Ciara Galvin for Chloe Sheridan (63mins), Tara Dunne for Dawn Hannon (63mins), Niamh Lydon for Roisin Egan (63mins).

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessey; Yvonne Lee, Meadbh McCarthy, Leah Coughlan; Meadhbh MacNamara , Niamh McCarthy, Kristine Reidy; Caroline Hickey, Roisin Ambrose; Aine Cunningham, Andrea O'Sullivan, Katie Heelan; Lauren Ryan, Amy Ryan (Oola), Iris Kennelly. Subs: Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh for Meadhbh McNamara (48mins), Shauna Ryan for Aine Cunningham (51mins), Megan Buckley for Leah Coughlan (56mins), Louise Ryan for Roisin Ambrose (57mins).

REFEREE: Patrick Smyth (Waterford).