Offaly football and hurling championship draws for 2021
The draws have been made for the 2021 Offaly football and hurling championships.
Some draws have yet to be made as finals for 2020 have not yet been played.
The draws are as follows
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship
Group 1: Rhode; Ferbane; Cappincur; Durrow
Group 2: Tullamore; Edenderry; Shamrocks; Bracknagh
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship
Group 1: Gracefield, Erin Rovers; Tubber; Walsh Island
Group 2: Clara; Ballycumber; Ferbane; St Rynaghs
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1: Shannonbridge; Ballycommon; Raheen; Clodiagh Gaels
Group 2: Kilcormac/Killoughey; Clonbullogue; St Brigid's; Daingean
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Championship
Group 1: Tullamore; Clara; Balllinagar; Rhode
Group 2: Doon; Kilclonfert; Edenderry; 2020 Junior B Championship Winner
Molloy Precast Senior Hurling Championship
Group 1: Kilcormac/Killoughey; Birr; Coolderry; Ballinamere; Kinnitty
Group 2: St Rynagh's; Belmont; Shinrone; Seir Kieran; Drumcullen
There is no SHC B draw as it's one group of six teams.
Molloy Precast Intermediate Hurling Championship
Group 1: Losing 2020 IHC Finalist; Shamrocks; Seir Kieran; Birr
Group 2: Carrig and Riverstown; St Rynagh's; Belmont; 2020 JHC Champions
The remainder of the championship draws will be made after the remaining 2020 finals are completed
