WATCH: Shane Lowry continues good form in opening round of The Honda Classic

Shane Lowry has continued his good form from The Players Championship last weekend in opening round of The Honda Classic on Thursday.

The Open Champion carded an opening round of three under par. With just a handful of players to finish their rounds, it leaves him currently in a tie for eighth place. He hit four birdies including this long range effort on the 16th.

He also birdied the second after a tremendous approach shot from the rough.

However despite being well inside the top ten, the Offaly man is six shots off the lead held by Matt Jones who opened the tournament with a stunning nine under par 61. He is three shots ahead of the rest of the field.

Shane is back on course at 5.04pm Irish time tomorrow and will again play alongside Phil Mickelson and Zach Johnson.