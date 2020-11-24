Offaly cyclist looking forward to 2021 with local sponsor

KMK Metals Recycling in Tullamore will continue its support of local cyclist Ellen McDermott in 2021.

Ellen McDermott is local cyclist who has been making her name on the European cycling stage, ever since winning a bronze medal at the Elite National Road Race Championships in Wexford in 2017.

KMK Metals Recycling has announced that the metals and e-waste recycling company will continue its sponsorship of Ellen for 2021 and management and staff wish her continued success next year.

2020 has been a turbulent year on the sporting front, but Ellen managed to keep herself on the road.

"I kicked off the 2020 racing season with great legs after a tough training camp with the Isorex Ladies Team. First up was the Belgian Classics and it was great to see that my switch to full-time bike rider was paying off," she said.

"When we all had to travel back home, initially I thought we'd be back on the continent in a couple of weeks but as it happens I never made it back to Belgium because of the cancellation of my races due to Covid-19.

"However, all was not lost, the Irish calendar saved the day and I was so grateful to get the opportunity to race in the Irish Championship stripes at Mondello Park. Then after winning the Leinster Championships I raced to a Bronze medal in the Irish National Road Race in the green spots of Team Boompods.

"Amazingly the highlights are currently on Eurosport on demand and it's a great show, a credit to the growth of cycling in Ireland! I can't wait for the 2021 season and the challenges it will bring so massive thanks to KMK Metals Recycling for their continued support," Ellen concluded.