EXPLAINED: Where to get TV coverage of Shane Lowry's bid to win a second Irish Open

It's fair to say Northern Ireland has been a happy hunting ground for Shane Lowry considering the last time he played there competitively, he walked away with the Claret Jug in the Open.

He returns to Northern Irish soil this week and tees off at Galgorm Castle as the bookies' favourite to win the Irish Open for the second time in his career.

RTE and Sky Sports will be screening live coverage of the event over the four days as Shane tries to recapture the Irish Open crown having previously taken it as an amateur in 2009.

Live coverage on RTE 2 gets underway at 1pm on Thursday and Friday and at 1:30pm on Saturday and Sunday. You can also watch the live coverage on the RTE Player. Sky Sports Golf will show the event at the same times.

BoyleSports have cut Lowry into the 8/1 favourite from 10/1 for the event beginning on Thursday, giving him a comfortable lead ahead of South African George Coetzee (11/1) at the top of the market.

The likelihood of an Irish winner this year has also been trimmed into 9/2 from 5/1. Another former home winner Padraig Harrington is a 66/1 shot.