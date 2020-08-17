Solid final round gets Shane Lowry into Fed Ex Cup Playoffs

Shane Lowry has made it through to the lucrative Fed Ex Cup Playoffs starting next weekend after a solid final round at the Wyndham Championship.

After a stunning 63 on Friday that moved him into a tie for fourth and just one shot off the lead, the Offaly man struggled on Saturday and fell down the leaderboard after a level par round of 70.

He needed a good round on Sunday to makes sure of a place the top 125 and he did enough with a three under par round which included five birdies and two bogies.

That was enough for him to finish in a tie for 23rd and crucially it moved him up from 131st to 122nd in the Fed Ex Cup standings.

The first leg of the three tournament playoff is the Northern Trust in Boston where Shane will need a very strong performance as only the Top 20 progress to the second leg, the BMW Championship.