'Some semblance of normality' - Offaly cycling club back on the road after Covid-19

Some semblance of normality returned to the cycling lives of Edenderry Team905 members last weekend when they were able to organise a couple of club spins for the first time in four months.

Government regulations around safety and social distancing have been adopted by cycling’s parent body, Cycling Ireland, and Team905 will be abiding by these arrangements until such time as a full return to normal life occurs. This requires the club to register each planned spin with Cycling Ireland and to notify to them a full list of the riders who will take part. Mainly this is for purposes of safety and contact tracing if required.

Two groups took to the roads last weekend, one on Saturday morning around a 70 kilometre loop taking in the hills at Newtown and a fast run home via Broadford. On Sunday morning a larger group of fourteen riders completed an 82 km trip to Rochfortbridge, along the N6 to Kilbeggan and home via Tullamore and Daingean. Conditions were tough with a strong westerly wind making life difficult especially for the first 45kms or so. All riders were in agreement though that it was great to be out again in an organised group after a long time of solo efforts over the restricted period.

The club will continue to arrange workouts over the coming weekends and it hopes to re-introduce its Wednesday evening spin in the next week or two also.

Team905 are also on the lookout for new members.

"Our club is always happy to welcome new members and if you are one of those people who discovered a love of cycling over recent months and would like to turn that interest into a more social, group pursuit, why not contact any club member and become involved?"

The club also wished one of its longest-serving members a belated happy birthday at the weekend.

"During the lockdown period one of our longest-serving club members, Nicky Noonan, celebrated a significant birthday. Sensitivity prevents revealing the number but the cycle he undertook solo to mark the occasion is rumoured to be 70 miles!

"Nicky’s long term association with cycling is testament to his discipline in remaining fit and healthy and is a reminder to people that you can continue to enjoy a physical sport with a bit of effort even as the years roll by. Restrictions meant a large group of us couldn’t accompany you Nicky on the celebratory spin but a very sincere Happy Birthday anyway. There are a lot more miles left in those legs yet."

