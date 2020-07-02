PREVIEW: The Offaly Intermediate Football Championship 2020

The Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship promises to be one of the most exciting of the whole lot with no clearcut favourites and a lot of evenly matched looking teams.

Each of the eight teams have some sort of chance of winning this and it gives them a huge incentive to knuckle down and give their all over the coming weeks. The front runners do look to be Raheen, St Rynagh’s and Ballycommon. Relegated from senior “B” last year, Raheen should be very strong at this level and will be desperate to bounce straight back up. They have appointed Edenderry senior footballer Richie Dalton as their manager – Dalton is making his first foray into adult management but it could work very well and Raheen will be there or thereabouts.

St Rynagh’s should be serious contenders. They were senior in 2017 but suffered back to back relegations, going down from senior in ‘17 and straight down from senior “B” in 2018. They were beaten in the semi-final replay b Clonbullogue last year and they nearly should be favourites this year but there is reluctance to place that tag on them. St Rynagh’s have a lot going for them, a great footballing ethos but like a lot of dual clubs, they struggle to get the balance right at times.

It is such a thin line for dual clubs and generally one code or the other suffers. There is very few that can cater for both codes equally, though it has happened and hurling holds sway in St Rynagh’s at the moment. Technically, St Rynagh’s have two separate clubs, a hurling and football one with the hurling club based in Banagher, football in Cloghan. That dynamic has served them well for a long time but when one suffers, it is generally football.

While St Rynagh’s have very serious footballers who have that game as their first choice, they need a few hurlers from the Banagher end to really be at their best and for them, the small ball game is first choice. St Rynagh’s are the senior hurling champions and will be among the favourites to win again this year. St Rynagh’s could get things together at intermediate level and they have a great chance but there are doubts about them.

Ballycommon are one of the most attractive teams out there. They play good, open wholehearted football and have a lot of talent. In David Dempsey, they have a footballer who has really developed from playing with Offaly in recent years and they have a hardcore of good players at the right age in or short of their footballing prime.

They had to beat Daingean in a relegation play-off last year but don’t let this deceive you as they were one of the victims of the criss-cross format where teams played the ones in the opposite group but the points counted in their own group. Ballycommon had six points and ended up in the relegation play-off while in the other group, St Brigid’s went into the quarter-finals with two points. There were similar anomalies in other championships but that won’t happen this year with the groups on a traditional format and it means, the final placings will have a fairer, more equitable look.

Doon and Kilcormac/Killoughey are the outsiders. Doon won the Junior Football Championship last year but their star player Callum Boland has emigrated. His loss is a devastating blow and while Doon will be competitive, they have their work cut out.

Kilcormac/Killoughey could win this championship if they really went at it. They have some fine footballers, a likely future Offaly senior footballer in Cathal Donoghue and they reached the semi-final last year. They have a chance but they have an even bigger challenge balancing their dual commitments than St Rynagh’s. While St Rynagh’s need hurlers from the Banagher end as well as their core territory in Cloghan and surrounds, their club is a specific football one and the focus of officers, management etc is only on one thing.

The same is not the case for Kilcormac/Killoughey. Regaining the Sean Robbins Cup is their only real ambition this year and in a highly condensed championship, it is hard to see football not suffering. Their hurlers do enjoy playing football – they can have fun with little of the pressure that surrounds their hurling and in many cases, this works well for them as they play

with a sense of freedom. If they can get their best team out, they are capable of beating anyone in this championship but it is far from certain that they will get their top fifteen out every day.

Clonbullogue command respect. They were beaten by Shannonbridge in the final last year, when they didn't perform to expectations but were still only three points away and have some very good young players. They have never won the intermediate but a number of their players have featured on Offaly minor and U-21/20 football squads in recent years. They have a chance.

Clodiagh Gaels did very well to reach the quarter-final last year in their first year as this grade, having won junior in 2018. Again, they are another club who are predominantly hurling and winning the senior “B” hurling is their big aim. They also have a hardcore of very keen footballers and the appointment of Shannonbridge man Roger Ryan as manager shows a

surprising level of intent by the Killeigh/Killurin outfit. They are outsiders but they have also earned respect and will talk to a lot of teams.

St Brigid’s should be strong. They scraped into the quarter-finals last year and never really got going but they have a solid backbone and are hard to beat. They are not as strong as they were a decade ago and don’t have the same volume of talent but they do have an Offaly senior footballer in Cian Donohue and another panelist in Dan Molloy. They are slight outsiders but it is far from improbable that they could get on a winning roll.

Group 1 sees Clonbullogue, Kilcormac/Killoughey, St Brigid’s and Doon. Clonbullogue and St Brigid’s are the fancy to progress to the semi-finals here though Kilcormac/Killoughey provide a large elephant in the room and there is every chance of them winning all their group games. We just don’t know what foot they will put forward.

Raheen, St Rynagh’s, Clodiagh Gaels and Ballycommon are paired in group 2 and this will be a ferocious dogfight. You have the three main contenders here and one of them will bow out. The games in this group will be absolutely compelling and it is almost knockout from the start as one defeat could prove fatal. Clodiagh Gaels are the outsiders in this group while we really don’t know what to expect from Raheen. They could be seriously good or they could be mediocre. They should be very strong in this championship but that is not certain.

St Rynagh’s and Ballycommon have a lot going for them. Rynagh’s could also be very good or very bad while Ballycommon have a real chance of championship glory. There are doubts about their ability to win games against really physically strong teams and St Rynagh’s and Raheen come into this category with powerful players in the right positions.

Football wise Ballycommon are as good as anyone in this championship. They need a lot of things to go right for them, players to develop and mature, winners to stand up. There are doubts about them but this could be their year.

Verdict – Ballycommon.

Intermediate football (starting weekend July 24-26)

Group 1 – Clonbullogue, Kilcormac/Killoughey, St Brigid's, Doon;

Round 1: St Brigid's v Doon, Clonbullogue v Kilcormac/Killoughey; 2: Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Brigid's, Doon v Clonbullogue; 3: Doon v Kilcormac/Killoughey, Clonbullogue v St Brigid's.

Group 2 – Raheen, St Rynagh's, Clodiagh Gaels, Ballycommon.

Round 1: Raheen v St Rynagh's, Clodiagh Gaels v Ballycommon; 2: Ballycommon v Raheen, St Rynagh's v Clodiagh Gaels; 3: Raheen v Clodiagh Gaels, Ballycommon v St Rynagh's.