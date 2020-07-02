Offaly marathon record holder transfers to Tullamore Harriers

Barry Minnock, the Offaly record holder for the marathon, has transferred to Tullamore Harriers

Athletics Club.

Minnock, a native of Clonmore, Tullamore but living in Dublin for several years, had his move from Rathfarnham AC approved by Athletics Ireland in their June transfers list.

Now in his 40s, Minnock should be a great addition to a competitive masters running team in Tullamore Harriers. He has had his share of injury problems in recent years but is an excellent road, track and cross country runner once fit, motivated and getting in the volume of training.

He broke Rhode man, John O'Toole's Offaly marathon record when running a sensational 2.17.40 in Hannover in Germany in 2012 and he has a number of other fine athletics achievements. He has broken 15 minutes for 5k, running 14.57 in Dublin in 2010 while his other personal bests are: 3,000m 8.28; 10,000m 30.21.66; 10 miles road 51.40; half marathon 1.06.37.

The son of Pat and Rose Minnock, he played football for Cappincur in his 20s up to his 30s and was a late starter in athletics. He initially competed in gruesome endurance and mountain running events and this gave him a huge foundation for when he made the switch to more conventional distances. He soon made great progress and set all of his personal bests in his peak years between 2010 and 2012.

He has lived and worked in Dublin for most of his adult life and joined Rathfarnham AC after taking up running. He has finished third Irish man in the Dublin marathon and benefitted from training with Clare native, Sean Hehir, another top-class endurance athlete who has won the national marathon title. Hehir was the best man at Minnock's 2015 wedding to Chinese woman, Yan Fu – their beautifully renovated Dublin house featured on RTE's Home of the Year show earlier this year.

He ran a unique charity event at the Belfast marathon in 2017, setting a new world record for running a marathon in a suit as he completed the course in 2.54.

Minnock has four brothers, Derek, Aidan, Niall and Kevin and two sisters, Fiona and Niamh. His brother Niall, a Dublin based garda, was presented with a bravery award in Dublin on Monday, having narrowly escaped being shot in an incident in Ballymun last March 12 months.

While still living and based in Dublin, Barry had often spoke of his desire to run with Tullamore Harriers in his native town – he is a former student of Ballinagar National School and Tullamore CBS – and has now taken the opportunity to finish his athletics career with them.

Athletics Ireland have two transfer windows each year and Minnock is one of a number of transfers involving Offaly clubs. The other transfers approved are:

Anthony Minnock, Majella Yeates and Marie Nevin – Birr AC to Kilcormac Killoughey AC;

Sandra Brady – Birr AC to Ballyskenagh AC;

Caoimhe Roche – Clara AC to Le Cheile AC, Kildare;

Fergal Leonard – Clara AC to Tullamore Harriers;

Ryan Daniels – North West Kildare AC to Edenderry AC;

David Murray – Tullamore Harriers to Kilcormac Killoughey AC;

Tony Harpur – Tullamore Harriers to Menapians AC, Wexford.