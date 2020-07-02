Offaly hurlers have zero room for error in bid for Christy Ring crown

The Offaly senior hurlers will have zero room for error after the GAA announced last week that the Christy Ring Cup will now be played on a knockout basis.

Offaly have been drawn against Kildare and this game will be played on the weekend of October 24/25. Originally, the Christy

Ring Cup was to be played on a league format and Offaly had been drawn in a group with Derry, Sligo and Wicklow.

That format, however, was no longer viable following the Covid-19 shutdown and the GAA announced their new roadmap for activity last week.

The football championships will now be on a straight knockout basis with no second chance saloon but the same provincial draws stand, meaning that Offaly will meet Carlow in the first round, with Kildare awaiting the winners.

There were significant changes made in the announcement by the GAA last week. Games won't resume until the middle of October but the last two rounds of the National Football Leagues will be played, though there won't be finals this year. With games away to Tipperary and at home to Derry, Offaly still have work to do to secure Division 3 status next season although they are in a good position to do so. They are fifth in the table on 5 points with Tipperary and Leitrim both behind them on 3 points while Louth have zero points and can't get ahead of Offaly.

Offaly's Division 2A National Hurling League campaign had been completed before action was abandoned as they failed to win promotion.

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship reverted to straight knockout provincial championship, with a back door for early losers. The provincial Minor Football and Hurling Championships will be a straight knockout this year and the All-Ireland series will not be played alongside senior games.

Signifciantly, the 2020/2021 provincial and All-Ireland club championships will not take place. Provincial secondary level schools competitions will be played but there will be no All-Ireland series – Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore will play Cnoc Mhuire, Grandard in the Leinster Colleges Senior “B” football final in Mullingar on Friday, July 17 at 1.00pm while St Joseph's, Rochfortbridge will meet Naas CBS in the “A” decider in O'Connor Park, Tullamore at 4.00pm later that afternoon.

Venues for Leinster Senior Football Championship games won't be decided until the end of August as authorities adopt a wait and see approach about the attendances that will be allowed at games.

The Christy Ring Cup draw is:

Quarter-Finals: Down v London; Offaly v Kildare; Roscommon v Wicklow; Derry v Sligo.

The Leinster Senior Football Championship draw is:

First round - Carlow v Offaly, Wexford v Wicklow, Louth v Longford

Quarter-finals - Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, Wexford/Wicklow v Meath, Louth/Longford v Laois, Wetmeath v Dublin

Semi-finals – Carlow/Offaly/Kildare v Wexford/Wicklow/Meath; Louyth/Longford/Laois v Westmeath/Dublin.

The key dates for Offaly teams are:

October 17/18 – National Football League v ????

October 24/25 – National Football League v ???; Christy Ring Cup v Kildare;

October 31/November 1 – Leinster SFC first round and Christy Ring Cup semi-finals;

November 7/8 – Leinster SFC quarter-finals;

November 14/15 – Christy Ring Cup final and Leinster SFC semi-finals;

November 21/22 – Leinster SFC final.

The Leinster Minor Hurling and Football Championships will be played on a straight knockout basis and the draws were scheduled to be made on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Offaly GAA County Board announced last week that the club football championships will start on the weekend of July 24/25 with hurling starting a week earlier. They will then run off every second weekend with the Senior Football Championship final pencilled in for Sunday, September 20 and the hurling a week later.