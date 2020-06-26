Offaly hurlers will play near neighbours in Christy Ring quarter-final

Offaly will face Kildare in the newly formatted Christy Ring Cup after the draws were made for the 2020 Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cups by the GAA.

Offaly will gain promotion if they can reach the final, irrespective of the result.

The Quarter-Finals in both competitions will take place over the weekend of October 24/25.

2020 Christy Ring Cup Draw

Quarter-Finals: Down v London; Offaly v Kildare; Roscommon v Wicklow; Derry v Sligo.

2020 Nicky Rackard Cup Draw

Quarter-Finals: Armagh v Leitrim; Warwickshire v Tyrone; Donegal v Longford; Monaghan v Mayo

The Lory Meagher Cup retains its existing format this year, while there are new formats for the Ring and Rackard Cups.

New Ring & Rackard Format

Draw for four quarter finals

– 4 winners to semis and 2 teams on to final (Ring: both finalists promoted; Rackard: only winner promoted)

4 losers to Relegation semis in both

Ring Cup: Relegation final with loser relegated to Rackard

Rackard Cup: Relegation Semi Final losers are both relegated to Meagher in 2021; Relegation Final losers are also in Meagher in 2021; Relegation final winners to stay in Rackard.

Meagher winners are promoted to Rackard Cup for 2021.

If it is not possible for overseas units to participate, the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Competition structures will be reviewed and C.C.C.C will be seeking a temporary deferral of the Leinster Council’s Hurling Championship motion passed at Congress 2020

Participation will be on the basis that all games are in Ireland.