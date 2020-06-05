Announcement expected today on return of GAA championships

Hope is growing that the GAA will announce a 'Return to Playing' roadmap later this evening, according to RTE.

The organisation is expected to make an announcement this evening following the update on the government's roadmap for reopening the country from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

It is expected that Cabinet will approve a slight speeding up of the overall roadmap, making competitive sport possible earlier than expected.

RTE reports that officials from the GAA have been planning for months for a return to games at various levels. It raises the possibility of an intercounty championship, most likely behind closed doors, this summer.

If the All-Ireland championship did not take place in 2020, it would be the first time in the association's 130-year history.

A newly drawn up intercounty game would most likely be a straight knockout competition in the Autumn. The GAA's preference has always been to play off the club championships first, with those games possible as early as July if training game resume in the next few weeks.

The GAA will make a statement on this matter on Friday evening.