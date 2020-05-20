Golf returns to Tullamore after two month gap

Golf returned to Tullamore after a two month gap on Monday last.

Early golfers were greeted by light showers but that did not dim the enthusiasm of the 154 golfers played on day one of Phase 1 of the Golf Protocol.

These early starters were the first group who teed off at 7.30 am R-L Seamus Dolan (Chairman Tullamore GC), Larry Larkin, Cait Cooney, Tom Sheeran, Janet Cogley (Lady Captain Elect Tullamore GC). Pic: Tony Flanagan