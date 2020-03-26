Edenderry's Team905 cancel showpiece cycling event

Edenderry's Pat Jones Memorial Cycle 2020 has been cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, the organising club, Team905, said: In the interest of public safety and in accordance with Cycling Ireland’s and current Government policy, Team905CC have decided to cancel the 2020 running of the Pat Jones Memorial Cycle.

"The event was due to take place on April 11 but in the current circumstances, this is not now possible. We have taken this decision in the interest of all participants, marshalls, support personnel, event team and the communities along the various routes.

"The club would like to thank everybody who had come on board this year. We appreciate all your efforts and hopefully, we will be back on track for 2021."

Furthermore, all of Team905’s group club spins are suspended until further notice, again in the interest of public safety and in an effort to stem the spread of Covid 19. For those of you cycling solo these days, be safe and enjoy the spins.

Check out the club's Facebook page for all club updates.