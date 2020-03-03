The 120/1 Cheltenham accumulator that could win you a fortune

Everyone is searching for a winner at Cheltenham but we think we have four of them to lob into the one bet and it's 120/1.

The word 'banker' is thrown around far too often in the lead-up to Cheltenham but ENVOI ALLEN (6/4) is as close to one as you're likely to get in the Ballymore on Wednesday. He is very classy and will enjoy this 2M 5F trip on soft ground. He will be a serious staying chaser in time and that pedigree will give him all he needs to bound up the hill at Cheltenham. 6/4 is a skinny enough price but this horse belongs in every Cheltenham accumulator. He's unbeaten so far in his career and that won't change next week.

The mare's hurdle on Tuesday is now interesting with Honeysuckle in the field against 2018 winner BENIE DES DIEUX (4/5). I'm sticking with the Willie Mullins mare despite the inclusion of the unbeaten Honeysuckle. This horse is perhaps the best Willie Mullins is sending to Cheltenham this year and would have given the Champion Hurdle a good rattle if sent that direction. Her trip to Cheltenham last year has been well documented when she fell at the last flight while in total control of this race under Ruby Walsh. Prior to that, she had won all five starts for Willie Mullins, including the 2018 renewal of this race at the expense of Apple's Jade. Since her fall, she has won three further starts in powerful fashion and should account for all challengers in this race.

You need a turn of foot to win a Triumph Hurdle and based on his last run, Dan Skelton's ALLMANKIND (5/1) fits that bill perfectly. He was a fair performer on the flat last year but has been revitalised over hurdles this term. He won by 37 lengths on his debut over timber at Warwick last November and followed that up with a two and a half-length victory in a Triumph Hurdle trial at Cheltenham later that month. There was even more to like about his nine-length victory over Cerberus at Chepstow over Christmas where he led from start to finish under a confident ride by Harry Skelton. It was reminiscent on Our Conor's runaway victory in the 2013 Triumph when he streaked clear early and just kept the foot down to win by 19 lengths. Allmankind's sectional times were outstanding at Chepstow, especially when you consider the state of the ground.

This year gives us an ultra-competitive renewal of the Gold Cup with last year's winner Al Boum Photo returning and challenging for market favouritism with Santini. In a race his trainer reckons he's made for, I'm siding with DELTA WORK (6/1) for Gordon Elliott. He was involved in the race of the festival last year, alongside current favourite Santini and Topofthegame who won't line up here. That was in the RSA Chase where two lengths covered the first three home. Delta Work is a serious operator and has looked the real deal over three miles this year against the big boys. He has twice beaten Punchestown Gold Cup winner and Al Boum Photo conqueror Kemboy, who briefly led the market for this race late last year.

Ante-Post Cheltenham Accumulator:

Envoi Allen (Ballymore - Wednesday)

Benie Des Dieux (Mare's Hurdle - Tuesday)

Allmankind (Triumph Hurdle - Friday)

Delta Work (Gold Cup - Friday)

Accumulator Odds - Approx 120/1