Offaly racing star thanks longtime sponsors for keeping him on the road

Offaly motorcycle star Kevin Keyes has thanked his longtime sponsors, Fernside Homes, for allowing him to "live the dream" over the last number of years.

Kevin Keyes, who competes in the British Superbikes series in the UK said he wanted to say "a massive thanks to three men who have been a huge part of my career over the last five years."

"They have allowed me to live my dream at the top level and to have them back on board for 2020 is massive for me and I can’t express how greatly I appreciate them. They are Brendan, David and Jordan Connolly of Fernside Homes LTD," Kevin said.

"Fernside Homes have recently started a new project in the town of Edenderry, which will be creating more homes to help with the housing crisis. The trio of Brendan, David and Jordan have worked extremely hard over the years along with their father/grandfather, the late Billy Connolly.

"I just want to again say a massive thanks to the three lads for helping me live my dream Thank you, Fernside Homes," Kevin concluded.