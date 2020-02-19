Dates announced for Offaly club championships

A MASTER plan for the Offaly GAA adult championships was released recently, giving club players in all grades a decent indicator of how their year of GAA will present itself.

Master plans, as always, come with a health warning but the detailed and well put together document has set out scheduled dates for every championship in both codes.

The plan is subject to change and can be altered at the discretion of the Competitions Control Committee but the 2019 model worked extremely well last year with minimal changes.

The Senior, Senior B and Intermediate Hurling Championships are due to start on the weekend of the 29th March with the second round down for the weekend of the 11th April. The Senior and Senior B championships will then break until round three comes around on the weekend of the 11th of July while round three of the Intermediate championship is down for the weekend of 23rd May before a break until it gets back going again in mid July.

The Junior Hurling Championship is set for a start on the weekend of the 11th April.

The finals of the respective championships have also been included. The Senior hurling final is down for the weekend of the 17th October with the Senior 'B', Intermediate and Junior two weeks earlier on the weekend of the 3rd October.

At last week's County Board meeting, Kinnitty delegate Ger Coughlan asked the CCC to reconsider their start date for the hurling, claiming March was too early to start and called for the championship to begin in April with two rounds still to be played before the break.

The Senior Football Championship is set to begin on the weekend of the 18th July while the Senior 'B', Intermediate and Junior Championships are set for the weekend of the 4th of July.

Games will then look to run every two weeks while the Senior final is set for the weekend of the 10th of October with the Senior 'B', Intermediate and Junior deciders two weeks earlier on the weekend of the 26th of September.

The adult hurling leagues are due to commence on the weekend of the 7th March while the football leagues will click into gear on the weekend of 4th April.

The first round of the U20 Football Championship is down for Tuesday 14th April while the U20 hurling won't start until Wednesday 29th July.

The full master fixture plan has been released to clubs.

Meanwhile Coiste na nOg have been busy putting together a packed and much increased programme of underage games – fulfilling one of Michael Duignan's key promises as he contested the Offaly GAA chair. Underage football leagues will begin on the weekend of 29th February while the underage hurling leagues kick off the following weekend. Minor, U15 and U13 Hurling Championships are due to start in March along with the Minor Football Championship while the U15 and U13 Football Championships have an early April start date.

Offaly GAA are due to launch their full underage fixture schedule on Friday with more games across both codes coming into effect between the months of February and October.