Thirteen clubs represented on Offaly U-20 team for U-20 Championship opener

A total of thirteen clubs are represented on the Offaly U-20 team for the Leinster U-20 Championship opener away to Louth on Saturday.

Offaly, who recently retained the Liam O’Connor Cup with a 4-7 to 3-7 victory over Clare, travel to Dunleer for the game which throws in at 2pm.

The team in full

Sean O'Toole (Shamrocks)

Fionn Dempsey (Bracknagh); Adam Bolger (Daingean); Clive Keena (Ballycumber)

Lee Pearson (Edenderry); Aidan Bracken (Ballycommon); Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge)

Bill Carroll (Cappincur); Cathal Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

Cathal Flynn (Ferbane); Cormac Delaney (Clara); Kevin McDermott (Durrow)

Mikey Cunningham (Bracknagh); Jack Bryant (Shamrocks); Aaron Kellaghan (Rhode)