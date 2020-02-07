Thirteen clubs represented on Offaly U-20 team for U-20 Championship opener
The Offaly U20s after their recent win in the Liam O'Connor Cup
A total of thirteen clubs are represented on the Offaly U-20 team for the Leinster U-20 Championship opener away to Louth on Saturday.
Offaly, who recently retained the Liam O’Connor Cup with a 4-7 to 3-7 victory over Clare, travel to Dunleer for the game which throws in at 2pm.
The team in full
Sean O'Toole (Shamrocks)
Fionn Dempsey (Bracknagh); Adam Bolger (Daingean); Clive Keena (Ballycumber)
Lee Pearson (Edenderry); Aidan Bracken (Ballycommon); Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge)
Bill Carroll (Cappincur); Cathal Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
Cathal Flynn (Ferbane); Cormac Delaney (Clara); Kevin McDermott (Durrow)
Mikey Cunningham (Bracknagh); Jack Bryant (Shamrocks); Aaron Kellaghan (Rhode)
