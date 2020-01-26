Triple success for Tullamore Harriers at indoor championships

There was triple success for Tullamore Harriers at the Irish Life Health U20 and U23 Indoor Championships in Athlone on Saturday.

Ava O’Connor had a hugely impressive day winning the U20 women’s 800m and 1500m double. She won the 800m in a time of 2:11.97 following up with a time of 4:35.81 to win the 1,500m at the track at at AIT.

James Dunne added the third win for Tullamore Harries when he claimed the U20 men’s 800m in 2:00.68.